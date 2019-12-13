CSU System names its campus at National Western Center Spur

DENVER – Today, the Colorado State University System unveiled “Spur” as its new brand for the university system’s presence at the National Western Center.

The CSU System is building a campus within the 250-acre National Western Center campus. Spur, CSU System’s campus, is scheduled to break ground in the first quarter of 2020, and to be complete by late 2022.

The CSU System realized the forthcoming destination needed a brand that not only represented the three CSU System campuses: CSU in Fort Collins, CSU Global, and CSU-Pueblo; but also, encompassed the history of the area, the numerous partners on the National Western Center project, and the vision for what will take place inside the CSU System buildings.

“Spur is a brand that reflects the innovation, forward movement, and discovery that will take place in the three CSU System buildings at the National Western Center,” said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU System. “It is a modern brand, yet rooted in history. It is a bold statement of forward motion, yet nods to the past even in the use of an orange color, reminiscent of CSU’s original school colors of pumpkin and alfalfa some 150 years ago.”

Spur’s three buildings focused on water, food, and health will provide a platform for internal and external partners, and offer diverse programming, entertaining and engaging learning opportunities, and a commitment to local and global communities.

“To us, Spur means to incite action, growth, and development, which is exactly what we’ll be doing at the National Western Center,” Parsons said.

She also noted that the brand is multifaceted.

“When you think of the word Spur, you may think of a railroad spur and the fact that Denver exists today because of one such spur,” Parsons said. “You may think of the spur on a boot, which is part of the historical context of this project overall; you may think of spurring innovation. It can mean something a little different to everyone, which just reflects the promise and richness of this site and all that’s going to happen here.”

Different from a traditional university campus, Spur will be built for public engagement and will be focused on sharing educational experiences with visitors – from watching veterinarians treat animal patients, to learning about the future of food, to problem-solving around the world’s water issues.

Spur will be a place where visitors can relax by the revitalized South Platte River in the lush backyard space. A place where a symphony performs one day, and a world-class researcher reveals a new discovery the next. A place for children and adults alike – a place for learners. A new expression of what a university can be.