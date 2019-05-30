CSU System selects final architect for new campus at the National Western Center redevelopment

DENVER – The Colorado State University System has selected Colorado-based design firm Anderson Mason Dale Architects to complete the CSU Center for Food and Agriculture, one of three buildings comprising the future CSU Campus at the National Western Center redevelopment.

The CSU Center for Food and Agriculture will provide compelling public spaces, experiential learning opportunities and impactful research in food systems, furthering CSU’s mission as part of the National Western Center redevelopment to be a global leader in the intersection of food, water, and health. Part of that mission involves K-12 education, interactive learning opportunities for families, cutting-edge research, and authentic community outreach. The CSU System will break ground on its three-building campus in 2020 and expects to complete the project in 2022.

“Our focus at the National Western Center is to create spaces for every visitor to find inspiration and learn,” said Amy Parsons, executive vice chancellor of the CSU system. “CSU will flip the traditional university model on its head to create a new global model for higher education, for research and experiences. Drawing students, tourists, families, and thought-leaders together to explore, discover, and work to solve the most pressing global problems of our time around water, food, sustainability and health.”

Anderson Mason Dale Architects joins other companies CSU has hired, including project manager: CAA ICON; project architects: SmithGroup; Hord Coplan Macht; and general manager/construction: JE Dunn Construction.

The project is a singular opportunity for the Colorado State University System to make its mark on Denver, said David Pfeifer, principal at AMD.

“CSU will lead the transformation of the NWC campus as a national destination and global resource in food, energy and water systems education, research, and community outreach, said Pfeifer. “We are honored to collaborate with and support CSU’s faculty, students and leadership team in this exciting effort to bring to life an authentic place for the CSU System on the new campus through the design of this signature building.”