CSU to hold 2018 AgInnovation Summit

The 2018 AgInnovation Summit at Colorado State University Sept. 20 and 21, will explore the frontiers of science, technology and policy addressing global food safety and agricultural biosecurity.

The summit will be held at CSU's Fort Collins campus where international experts, share ideas, and forge new collaborations with influencers from industry, government and higher education.

Confirmed speakers to date include:

Honorary Event Chair Tom Vilsack, CEO and president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and Strategic Adviser of Food & Water Initiatives at the National Western Center

Sally Rockey, Executive Director, Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research

Mindy Brashears, Director, International Center for Food Industry Excellence, Texas Tech University; USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Nominee

Alfred Almanza, JBS Global Head of Food Safety and Quality Assurance; former Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety and former Administrator of the Food Safety Inspection Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture,

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-csu-aginnovation-summit-tickets-46779662229.