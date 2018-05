Cuban Sandwiches | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1/4 c. yellow mustard

1 loaf Cuban bread, sliced in half horizontally

8 thin dill pickle slices

1/2 pound deli roast pork, thinly sliced

8 slices Swiss cheese

2 tbsp. butter

Spread mustard evenly on both sides of bread.

Layer bottom half with pickles, ham, pork then cheese.

Replace top half of bread and cut into four sandwiches.

Spread butter on top and bottom of sandwiches and grill in a hot panini press or grill pan until cheese is melted and bread is golden.

Slice in half and serve immediately.