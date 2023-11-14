Cuellar opposes CR over WIC funding as groups weigh in
|Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on Monday said he would oppose the House Republican leadership’s proposed continuing resolution to fund the government after Friday in part because it does not contain additional funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
Cuellar said in a news release, “I oppose the Republican-proposed laddered continuing resolution.”
“This proposal doesn’t include emergency supplemental funding for Border Patrol and other operators who are working tirelessly to secure the border, doubles the likelihood of a government shutdown, doesn’t include emergency funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, and doesn’t include the emergency supplemental funding requested by the president to support our foreign allies,” Cuellar said.
“Furthermore, at a time when our country is facing so many urgent crises around the world, we can’t keep the Department of Defense and the Department of State in a CR until February of next year.
“A laddered CR is not the solution we need to keep the government open. I look forward to working with my House colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans, to pass a clean CR and avoid a government shutdown as we reach a bipartisan agreement on the full FY24 government spending bills.”
|Georgia Machell, interim president and CEO of the National WIC Association, said in a statement, “A budget should be about more than just keeping the lights on temporarily; it should be about creating and sustaining a better future for all Americans — especially children and families.”
“In a time when infant mortality, child poverty and food insecurity are all rising, ensuring that WIC has every dollar necessary to meet the health and nutritional needs of moms and young children should be a top priority,” Machell said.
“It is deeply unfortunate that Congress has thus far been unable to produce a budget that meets this basic principle. Nearly 7 million women and children depend on WIC right now, and millions more across the country are eligible but lack access.
“Congress must provide the funding WIC needs to ensure that everyone who needs these crucial benefits can get them. This proposal fails to meet the need for additional WIC funding in FY 2024, leaving the program on uncertain ground. Delaying this critical funding until January will only create confusion, put access to critical WIC services at risk, and undermine participants’ confidence in the program.
“This is a time for bold strides, not half steps. Congress must summon the bipartisan cooperation that has sustained WIC for 50 years and finally do right by the families who need our help and deserve our support,” Machell said.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said, “Policymakers should pass a continuing resolution that addresses key urgent needs, like WIC.”
“House Republicans should then abandon their partisan approach and work with the Senate to craft bipartisan bills that meet the nation’s needs without long delays that will cause increasingly difficult problems.”
Ag & Politics