Culbertson joins ASA and IGS science team; Hyde steps into retirement

In addition to her graduate work, Dr. Miranda Culbertson conducted several genetic evaluations for new and novel traits for breed associations and cattle producers.

Photo courtesy International Genetic Solutions

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Dr. Miranda “Randie” Culbertson recently accepted the position as lead geneticist for International Genetic Solutions taking over the responsibilities of Dr. Lauren Hyde as she steps into retirement at the end of the year. Culberston graduated from Colorado State University with an M.S. and Ph.D. in animal breeding and genetics.

ASA’s CEO, Dr. Wade Shafer comments on the transition from Hyde to Culberston, “I can’t thank Dr. Lauren Hyde enough for her many years of service to ASA and the beef industry. She has been a critical factor in the dramatic advancements in genetic evaluation at IGS and ASA. She was wonderful to work with and always kept us entertained. Though we will miss her, we are happy for her and support her decision to retire. We feel fortunate to have found Dr. Miranda “Randie” Culbertson to fill Lauren’s many roles. Randie compiled an impressive body of work while at Colorado State and comes highly recommended. Randie also has a solid, practical background – hailing from a large commercial operation in New Mexico. Randie will undoubtedly be a great asset for team ASA/IGS.”

Originally from New Mexico, Culbertson spent her childhood on the family’s cattle ranch located in northern New Mexico. She later attended New Mexico State University where she obtained a B.S. in animal science. Following graduation, she moved to Colorado and became self-employed in the equine industry as a show jumping trainer and instructor. From 2001 until entering graduate school, she owned, operated, and managed her own business. With a desire to return to her roots in the beef industry, she applied to CSU’s graduate program to pursue research in the field of beef cattle breeding and genetics.

While pursuing her graduate degrees, Culbertson’s research interests focused on addressing questions facing the beef industry. Her master’s research project examined the effect of the genetic potential for beef cattle milk production and the ability to remain in production with improved longevity (or stayability). In conjunction with her research, Culbertson was placed in charge of coordinating test schedules and data collection for CSU’s Feed Intake Unit. It was this work that led to her interest in feed intake as a trait and its application to the beef industry. As a result, her doctoral research focused on feed intake in beef cattle and specifically the implementation for genetic improvement.

In addition to her graduate work, Culbertson conducted several genetic evaluations for new and novel traits for breed associations and cattle producers. Some of the traits she worked on included heifer pregnancy, stayability, and a multi-trait analysis of pulmonary arterial pressure (PAP). The last nine months at CSU, Culbertson managed and coordinated a USDA grant project examining late feedlot death in cattle. Cattle dying in feedlots due to heart failure is becoming a greater concern in the industry. This project examined the effects of PAP on the performance and survivability of fed steers and begins to answer some questions about this growing concern.

Culbertson shares, “I am very excited for this tremendous opportunity to join the ASA/IGS team and to serve our members. I am fortunate to be able to work for an organization that is focused on using science to provide seedstock and commercial producers the tools to make genetic improvement to their herds.”

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, Mont. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education, and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle. Learn more at http://www.simmental.org.