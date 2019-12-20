Currant Creek Angus “Currant Genetics for Current Times” Fall Bull Sale

Pictured is one of the spring bull calves offered at the sale.

Photo by Matt Wznick

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2019

Location: At the Ranch near Roundup, Mont.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Averages:

• 40 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls Average $4,317

• 61 Yearling Angus Bulls Average $3,890

• 6 Yearling Red Angus Bulls Average $3,542

• 113 Total Bulls Average $4,027

Sale Highlights:

• Lot 66 at $6,500, CCAR Outside G498; 3/15/19; AAR Outside 5238 x CCAR Lass Z654, sold to Seven Hanging 7, Grass Range, MT

• Lot 67 at $6,500, CCAR Outside G511; 3/18/19; AAR Outside x CCAR Ideal X0016, Sold to Seven Hanging Seven, Grass Range, MT

• Lot 25 at $5,750, GLC Logo 8125; 9/29/18; Sitz Logo 12964 x GGG Lady 6146, sold to Kyle Shaw, Miles City, MT

• Lot 50 at $5,250, CCAR Reserve G510; 3/7/19; JVC Reserve B424 x CCAR Diamond W191, sold to Seven Hanging Seven, Grass Range, MT

• Lot 3 at $5,250, CCAR 5228 Payweight 8958; 9/27/18; WCF Payweight 5228 x CCAR Hazel T930, sold to Glen Beecher, Cohagen, MT

Comments:

The Elliasson Family along with guest consignors Griffin Land & Cattle offered for sale a set of sound and functional cattle that are bred to work in harsh environments at the Currant Creek Angus Ranch Fall Bull Sale Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, held at the ranch near Roundup, Mont. The Griffin and Elliasson family have a long history of working together and raising cattle that not only share genetics but are the same type. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale! ❖