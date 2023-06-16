Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Dad, it’s a name that is reserved for those of us that God has blessed with children. I have been called several names before, but I can say without a doubt that my favorite is dad. Being a father is so much more than just a title. To be a father you need to be a teacher, a comforter, a role model, a provider and probably most importantly you need to be the leader in the home. Being the father means that you put the needs of your family before your own. You step up to the plate and do what you need to do to make sure that your wife and children have the things they need, even if that means you must forgo having something new yourself.

I look back to my childhood and am extremely thankful for the man that is my father. My dad is a rancher, but he is an HVAC by trade. In fact, my dad might be one of the best furnace techs that there ever was. Dad taught my brother and I things that couldn’t be learned anywhere else. Dad taught us the value of hard work and why things like honesty and integrity mean far more than money or worldly possessions. Every day for over 30 years, Dad has driven 45 miles one way to go to work. He usually feeds and does chores in the dark before he leaves in the morning and comes home at night to finish up other projects he may have around the house. In all my years of youth and high school sports and activities like 4-H shows or ranch rodeos, my dad never missed a single one.

As I grew older and began to have a life of my own, I began to realize how important it was to have a father like I do. I don’t know how it happened, but my dad became the smartest man in the world after my first semester of college. Things that my dad had cautioned me about, though I failed to listen, happened right before my eyes. As a young man, I had to learn how to stand on my own two feet, but thankfully my father had laid down a strong foundation for me to stand on.

God has blessed my wife and I with two beautiful children. A son who has the biggest heart of any 5-year-old, and a daughter that is the perfect blend of class and sass. Without hesitation, the highlight of my day is when I walk in the house at night to find my children running to give daddy a hug. There are some feelings in this world that cannot be described, hearing your children call you daddy is one of those. I am thankful every day that I get to pass along the lessons that my father taught me.

I won’t offer any parenting advice, because like doctors, we are all still practicing. The best we can hope to do is raise children that have a sense of values, know right from wrong, and learn to accept responsibility for their own actions. Children need Mom for all the things that mom does, but they need dad for things that only dad knows about. We are more than just Mr. Fix-It around the house, and the one who hogs the remote control. Here’s to all the great dads out there like mine. Happy Father’s Day to you all and remember to keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.