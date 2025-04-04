Daigger-Orr Angus 37th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/01/2025
- Location: at the ranch – North Platte, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Kyle Schow
- Averages“
79 Angus Bulls averaged $7,125
39 Red Angus and Red SimAngus Bulls averaged $6,069
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 29 – $15,500. ORR Honcho 419. DOB: 1/20/24; Sire: Montana Honcho 0223; MGS: Stevenson Declaration 70748. Sold to Jeff Arensdorf of Tryon, Neb.
Lot 31 – $14,000. ORR Honcho 415. DOB: 1/18/24; Sire: Montana Honcho 0223; MGS: RR Endeavor 9005. Sold to Matt Starostka of Chappell, Neb.
Lot 12 – $14,000. JD Endeavor 408. DOB: 1/15/24; Sire: RR Endeavor 9005; MGS: KG Justified 3023. Sold to Matt and Hannah Burch of Tryon, Neb.
Lot 85 – $12,500. D/O Bravo 402. DOB: 1/08/24; Sire: Coleman Bravo 6313; MGS: Coleman Juneau 044. Sold to Rex Lanka of Stapleton, Neb.
Top Red Angus Bulls:
Lot 91 – $20,000. D/O Franchise 4002. DOB: 1/11/24; Sire: 9 Mile Franchise 6305; MGS: LSF Saga 1040Y. Sold to Frank Cattle and Genetics of Chappell, Neb.
Lot 114 – $10,000. 1DRA Jumpstart 4010. DOB: 1/20/24; Sire: Bieber Jumpstart J137; MGS: HXC Grindstone 9908G. Sold to Pat and Laurie Holeman of Westerville, Neb.
- Comments:
It was a cool and foggy day on April 1 near North Platte, Neb. The Daigger and Orr families hosted their 37th annual production sale at the ranch. A large crowd of cattlemen filled the seats to compete for quality Angus and Red Angus genetics. The bulls were in great condition. The offering included many balanced trait bulls with really good feet and legs. Congratulations to everyone involved on a good sale.
