 Dairy association calls on FDA to make regulatory changes | TheFencePost.com

Dairy association calls on FDA to make regulatory changes

The International Dairy Foods Association on Monday urged the Food and Drug Administration to extend the Nutrition Facts Label compliance date, "modernize" standards of identity, and modify some Food Safety Modernization Act regulations.

IDFA made the proposals in comments filed in response to the FDA's request to identify regulations that foods manufacturers believe should be repealed, replaced or modified.

IDFA also released a list of its 24 priorities for regulatory reform.