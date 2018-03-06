Dairy Calf and Heifer Association seeks applicants for scholarship program

MADISON, Wis. – The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association is now accepting applications for its annual scholarship program. The goal of this long-standing program is to invest in the future of the dairy industry by offering scholastic support to outstanding agriculture-focused students.

"Education is the foundation of a successful industry," said Lane Sollenberger, DCHA president. "Today's students are tomorrow's producers, technicians and veterinarians. We are pleased to offer a $1,000 scholarship opportunity to the DCHA membership. The scholarship will support a student who strives to work in the calf and heifer segment after graduation."

The annual DCHA scholarship is awarded to a student currently enrolled in an agriculture-related program at an accredited college or university. Applicants must have completed at least one year of post-high school education. An individual may only receive the scholarship once.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a member of DCHA; or the son, daughter or legal dependent of a DCHA member

Have completed at least one year of post-high school education

Be attending an accredited college or university

Be enrolled in a field of agriculture (e.g. dairy science, animal/veterinary science, agricultural technical course, ag communications, ag business, etc.) or in a course of study with relevance to agriculture

Download the application: calfandheifer.org/scholarship.

Applications must be received by March 30, 2018. They can be emailed to info@calfandheifer.org.

The 2018 DCHA scholarship recipient will be recognized during the annual meeting on April 11 at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee. The conference, themed "One team. Gold dreams." will include producer panels, presentations and breakout sessions on hot-button topics, farm tours, networking opportunities and more.

Last year's conference drew more than 600 dairy calf and heifer raisers, dairy farmers and allied industry professionals from 30 states and 10 countries, representing more than 2 million cattle.

For more information or to join DCHA, visit calfandheifer.org.