Dairy Farmers of America explores blockchain technology

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – As companies across the globe increasingly embrace blockchain technology, Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., is testing blockchain's capabilities in the area of food and agriculture. DFA has partnered with ripe.io, a food tech startup focused on using blockchain technology to transform the food supply chain for data transparency, so consumers can be confident in their food from farm to fork. Through the pilot project, DFA is hoping to increase supply chain transparency and better connect our farmer owners with customers.

"Consumers today want to know where their food comes from and blockchain technology, like ripe.io, gives consumers real-time data, which can really help increase trust and confidence about food production from start to finish," said David Darr, vice president sustainability and member services at DFA.

The pilot project is utilizing the ripe.io platform and leverages data from a group of DFA member farms as well as one of DFA's manufacturing plants to support more consumer engagement.

"We know that there's a lot of application for blockchain technology within agriculture, and we ultimately want to help our dairy farmers be on the forefront," Darr said. "For now, our goal is to evaluate the technology and explore how it might benefit our supply chain."

Recently, ripe.io completed the 2018 Sprint Accelerator program, which is also sponsored by DFA. The Accelerator is a 90-day, immersive program that helps accelerate and grow startup businesses.

"We've led and participated in many other pilot projects and know there are tremendous possibilities with blockchain and agriculture," says Raja Ramachandran, CEO and co-founder at ripe.io. "DFA has been a great partner for us, and we look forward to working with them to better understand the potential value blockchain can provide for dairy."