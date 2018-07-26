Dairy Farmers of America invests in MOPRO Greek Yogurt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – In an effort to drive demand for dairy and support industry growth, Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families, is helping bring innovative products to the dairy case. This week, the cooperative announced an investment in MOPRO Nutrition, an all-natural, high protein, low sugar, whole milk Greek yogurt infused with whey protein combined with probiotics. MOPRO positions itself as a smarter replacement for protein bars, protein shakes and regular Greek yogurt.

MOPRO recently completed the 2018 Sprint Accelerator program, which is also sponsored by DFA. The Accelerator is a 90-day, immersive program that helps accelerate and grow startup businesses.

"As a farmer-owned cooperative, DFA is continuously looking for innovative ways to bring dairy to consumers, and this investment in MOPRO reflects that commitment," said Monica Massey, senior vice president and chief of staff at DFA. "We think there's a lot of growth potential with more natural, high-protein products and look forward to working with MOPRO to help make them a household brand."

Through this relationship, DFA and MOPRO will work together to increase product distribution and build brand awareness.

"I am excited to work with DFA on a permanent basis. We developed a nice relationship during the Accelerator program, and they share my vision for evolving the yogurt category and bringing the highest-quality and innovative, fresh nutrition products to the marketplace," said Michael Moran, founder, MOPRO.