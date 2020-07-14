Dairy farmers oppose school whole milk ban

The American Dairy Coalition, which represents dairy farmers, wrote to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that they fear the report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will recommend continuing a ban on whole milk in schools and asked them to intervene on the question.

Perdue and Azar have responsibility for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which are expected to be published in December.

In a letter, the dairy coalition said, “Despite an abundance of science that demonstrate that full-fat dairy products reduce chronic disease in children and adults and promotes learning readiness in children, the DGA continue to set caps on saturated fats, effectively banning whole milk from daycares and school nutrition programs.”