Dairy industry looks to low-income access, new products, sustainability messages

From left, Michelle Matto of the International Dairy Foods Association, Will McIntee of the White House, Katie Wilson of the Urban School Food Alliance, and Alicia Powers of Auburn University discuss dairy in health and wellness policy. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

PHOENIX — As the dairy industry looks to the future, it seeks growth by increasing access to its products for low-income people, developing new products and making sure consumers understand that the industry is concerned about carbon emissions and other sustainability issues, panelists said at the International Dairy Foods Association’s Dairy Forum here last week.

Consumption of fluid milk continues to decline, but total dairy consumption continues to grow through products people eat, led by cheese, IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes said in an opening speech.

“Dairy is not declining, it is growing,” Dykes said.

IDFA has committed itself to improving access to dairy products for low-income people.

At the close of the meeting here, the IDFA Foundation along with several IDFA dairy processing members and food retailers, donated more than 33,000 pounds of milk and dairy foods as well as $15,000 in financial contributions to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix — the nation’s first food bank and a leader in hunger relief — to address hunger in Arizona.

Donations of milk, cheese, and yogurt were made by The Kroger Company, Diversified Foods Inc., and Lactalis USA. In addition, Albertsons Companies Foundation and Schreiber Foods Inc. joined the IDFA Foundation in making a combined financial contribution of $15,000 to St. Mary’s.

At a panel discussion focused on dairy and wellness and health, Will McIntee, an official in the Biden White House, noted that the administration has been focused on increasing access for dairy and other healthy foods ever since the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

The Biden administration has worked with Congress to pass the Summer EBT program to provide purchasing power for low-income children during the summer when they don’t get school meals, approved Medicaid demonstration projects providing nutritional assistance and medically tailored meals to low-income people and convinced 140 companies to make commitments to improve access to healthy food. An example is Chobani’s Food Access in Reach, which encourages businesses to adopt a school and “pledge to make it nutrition secure.”

Biden, he noted, is committed to eliminating hunger and diet-related diseases by 2030.

Katie Wilson, an Agriculture Department official in the Obama administration who now heads the Urban School Food Alliance of some of the largest school districts in the country, said it’s important to maintain school meals rules that require the serving of milk.

“Keeping dairy on the tray is a real concern for us,” Wilson said, adding that schools that have meatless days must still serve milk because it is a federal rule.

Wilson said her group favors allowing flavored milk but that it is very important to avoid the use of sugar in all foods including yogurt.

But Wilson said the current packaging for individual containers of milk is “outdated/unpleasant” and that rules on lactose-free milk need to be updated. She also said schools could use more shelf-stable milk because they don’t have enough refrigerator space to store milk.

Alicia Powers of Auburn University said the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives program should be expanded from fluid milk to include yogurt and other cultured cow’s milk dairy products and cheese.

At a session on global challenges for dairy, Patty Stroup of Nestle said the industry needs to make improvements in sustainability and get the message out. “You don’t have to be perfect, just make improvements,” Stroup said.

Plant-based dairy alternatives “are not friend or foe,” Stroup said.

From left: Mary Ledman of Rabo AgriFinance, Patricia Stroup of Nestle, Sheryl Meshke of Associated Milk Producers Inc., Miles Hurrell of Fontara and Ron Dunford of Schreiber Foods discuss the global dairy market. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report Stroup

At a panel on equitable access to dairy, Tamika Sims of the International Food Information Council said that IFIC research shows that “taste, price, healthfulness and convenience have all risen in importance while interest in environmental sustainability has gone down.”

But she added that there appears to be a lot of “passive avoidance” of milk among some consumers. Smith said the research showed that 16% of respondents said they are lactose intolerant and 20% said someone in the household is lactose intolerant. Latino, Black, Asian and Pacific Islander respondents were more likely to say they were lactose intolerant.

Michelle Matto of IDFA noted that the subcommittees writing the next version of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans are interested in “health equity” and want to make the 2025 guidelines “useful to a lot of Americans.”

Claudia Larson of the National Milk Producers Federation said that a focus on health equity would ensure that the guidelines “will be useable.”

Larson also said it is vital to enroll more mothers and babies in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children. Potential participants still face questions about how to get enrolled.

At a panel on innovation, there was talk about new uses for whey, including making a dairy-based energy drink.

At a panel on dairy in the next 730 days, Kristina Cole of Danone said the industry needs to prepare for tailored meals for individuals for health purposes.

Yin Woon Rani of MilkPEP, the dairy checkoff, said the industry is “in the middle of a huge revolution” defining health and wellness, including emotional benefits and personalization, and “dairy has every right to win that conversation.”