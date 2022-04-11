Dairy Specialists acquires Kansas’ Holstein Supply

EVANS, Colo.— Dairy Specialists, LLC, announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire the Kansas-based assets and operations of Holstein Supply Inc. (Holstein Supply), effective April 1, 2022.

Holstein Supply was founded in 2000 in Syracuse, Kan. Today, the company, which has operations in both Syracuse and Amarillo, Texas, is a full-service supply company that ships a wide variety of replacement parts for the dairy industry all over the United States.

“By acquiring the Syracuse branch of Holstein Supply, we are enhancing the products and services we offer producers throughout the Central Plains region, and beyond,” said Brian Stork, president of Dairy Specialists. “Following another acquisition last summer that expanded our operations on the West Coast, this move with Holstein Supply continues to build upon our growing geographic reach.”

Holstein Supply in Kansas currently employs 16 people, all of whom will remain on staff and serve customers under the Dairy Specialists name after a short transition period.

“Dairy Specialists has an excellent reputation in the marketplace, so I have every confidence they will continue to serve the market well and be a good employer for the Syracuse staff, while maintaining the valued relationships we have built with customers,” said Kreg Welch, the founder of Holstein Supply Inc., who will continue to own and operate the location in Amarillo, Texas.

While pleased to add experienced, knowledgeable staff to the team, leaders at Dairy Specialists also believe this acquisition is a good move for both strategic and operational reasons.

“There are a lot of changes and growth occurring in the dairy industry, so this acquisition aligns with our strategic business model and desire to meet the many needs of producers,” Stork said. “We are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings, so the addition of Holstein Supply’s Kansas operations is a good fit – not only does their culture align with ours, it also adds new talent to our team and offers our customers access to a wider range of products and services.”