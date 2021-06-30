Dairy Specialists acquires Oregon-based Priority Robotics of Tillamook

Dairy Specialists LLC of Evans, Colo., announced it has finalized an agreement to acquire the assets of Priority Robotics of Tillamook Inc., effective July 1, 2021. Priority Robotics, which was founded in 2015, specializes in the distribution, installation and service of robotic dairy milking equipment and holds an exclusive territory dealership for Oregon and Washington with Lely North America, the worldwide leader in dairy robotics.

The acquisition of Priority Robotics, located in Tillamook, Ore., increases the market share of Dairy Specialists in robotics and broadens the company’s geographical reach to better serve the increasingly technological dairy industry. Priority Robotics currently employs six individuals in the Tillamook region, all of whom will remain on staff and continue serving customers under the Priority Robotics of Tillamook Inc. name.

“It is an exciting time in the industry, and the acquisition of Priority Robotics fits perfectly into our strategic business model. We are cutting edge when it comes to technology, so adding the talent and resources of Priority Robotics allows us to gain more leverage in the industry,” said Brian Stork, chief operations officer at Dairy Specialists.

Kurt Mizee, the founder and owner of Priority Robotics, will serve as an independent consultant to Dairy Specialists. He will assist with integrating the two companies and help transition customers and staff onto the Dairy Specialists platform. He will also continue to own and serve as vice president of Tilla-Bay Farms, Inc., which was the first dairy in the Western United States to install a robotic dairy milking system in 2011.

“I feel strongly that Dairy Specialists’ values and leadership align with the vision and mission of Priority Robotics,” said Mizee. “This sale provides a greater array of resources to better position the business into the future.”