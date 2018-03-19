Dan Hughes to address NCTA graduates

CURTIS, Neb. — A Nebraska agricultural producer, businessman and state senator will deliver the commencement address for the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis on May 3.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango will speak to NCTA graduates and guests at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony at the Curtis Memorial Community Center, said Ron Rosati, NCTA dean.

"Sen. Hughes is well-respected across Nebraska and the nation as a state leader and wheat grower in Perkins and Chase counties," Rosati said.

Hughes and wife, Josie, have farmed southwest of Grant for 41 years. He has been active in agricultural leadership with Nebraska Wheat Growers Association, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, and was board chair of U.S. Wheat Associates in 2012 and 2013.

He has represented District 44 for four years in the Nebraska Legislature, chairs the Natural Resources Committee and serves on the Executive Board.

"Our NCTA Dean's Council is honored to host Dan and Josie Hughes at the 2018 graduation events," Rosati said. "We appreciate his frequent visits to campus and the interaction he has with our agricultural and veterinary technology students."

The statewide, two-year college, which is part of the University of Nebraska system, will confer about 90 degrees or certificates to graduates who completed programs in December or May.

The public ceremony will be followed by a reception, also at the Curtis Community Center.