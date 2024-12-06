Date set to consider Ag Committee ranking member race 

The House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to consider the ranking members on what are known as the “exclusive committees,” and again on Dec. 16 to consider other committees including the House Agriculture Committee, which will be a contested race, the co-chairs of the Steering and Policy Committee wrote to members this week.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, has said he wants to keep the position, but Reps. Jim Costa, D-Calif., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., are challenging him.

“Steering generally favors seniority/incumbency, but if roughly half nominate a candidate other than the incumbent, there is an election in which the entire Democratic Caucus may vote on the ranking member,” a House Democratic aide explained.

“Alternatively, if 50 rank-and-file members of the Democratic Caucus ask for an election, even if the Steering Committee unanimously supports the incumbent or most senior member, there is an election.”

After making its recommendations on ranking members on Dec. 16, the Steering and Policy Committee will also “turn to organizing the membership of each committee following the disposal of recommending ranking members,” the letter said.

That will include member requests to stay on committees and change committees, the recommendation of newly elected members to committees, and waivers to serve on committees.

Members assigned to an exclusive committee generally receive no other committee assignments unless they request waivers and are granted them.

The exclusive committees are Appropriations, Rules, Energy and Commerce, Financial Services and Ways and Means.

The Congressional Research Service has published a new report on the committees.