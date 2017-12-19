Dates set for Panhandle master gardener training program

The 2018 Nebraska Extension Master Gardener training will begin in late January, with weekly training classes running into mid-March.

Anybody with an interest in lawns, landscape, or gardening, as well as sharing their knowledge, is invited to be a Master Gardener. In exchange for the research-based education in horticulture, Master Gardeners are asked to volunteer to their communities, working with local Extension educators, solving problems or giving information. Some give talks or workshops to the public or write news articles about topics such as house plants, flowers, vegetable gardening or other horticulture-related subjects.

The daytime classes run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, and 19, and March 16. The daytime training classes will take place at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff.

The evening Zoom connect classes will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and March 6 and 13. Through the use of Zoom distance conferencing technology, they will be available at three sites: the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Cheyenne County Extension office and the Box Butte County Extension office.

Participation in the Master Gardener training is $40 for either the daytime or evening classes or $55 for both. Individual sessions are $15.

Look for the 2018 Nebraska Extension Master Gardener brochure shortly after the first of the year for presenters and topics.