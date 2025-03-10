Davis, Feenstra reintroduce flood prevention bill
Reps. Don Davis, D-N.C., the ranking member of the House Agriculture Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee, and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who is also a member of the House Agriculture Committee, last week reintroduced H.R. 1858, the Flooding Prevention, Assessment, and Restoration Act, aimed at strengthening flood prevention measures and providing support for rural communities facing flood risks.
Davis said in a news release, “The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service currently offers programs to tackle flooding issues. However, high local costs, funding limitations, and inadequate flood risk data continue to limit access to these crucial programs.”
“The Flooding Prevention, Assessment, and Restoration Act seeks to enhance the flexibility of USDA’s watershed protection programs, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are strategically invested in enduring flood solutions,” Davis said.
Key provisions of the bill include:
- “Enhancing flexibility in the Emergency Watershed Protection Program: The legislation empowers communities to restore flood protection in watersheds to levels above pre-disaster conditions through the NRCS Emergency Watershed Protection Program — a federal initiative for emergency recovery. This provision will enable communities to build more resilient flood defenses while recovering from a disaster.
- “National Agriculture Flood Vulnerability Study: The act directs the USDA to conduct a comprehensive national agriculture flood vulnerability study. This study will provide vital insights into flood risks on agricultural lands, equipping producers with actionable data to make informed decisions and implement effective mitigation strategies.
- “Reducing Local Cost Share Requirement: The legislation will reduce the local cost share requirement for communities to access the Watershed Rehabilitation Program. This NRCS program was designed to rehabilitate aging dams that no longer meet federal or state safety criteria, ensuring the continued safety of communities downstream.”