Davis, Feenstra reintroduce flood prevention bill 

Reps. Don Davis, D-N.C., the ranking member of the House Agriculture Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development Subcommittee, and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who is also a member of the House Agriculture Committee, last week reintroduced H.R. 1858, the Flooding Prevention, Assessment, and Restoration Act, aimed at strengthening flood prevention measures and providing support for rural communities facing flood risks.

Davis said in a news release, “The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service currently offers programs to tackle flooding issues. However, high local costs, funding limitations, and inadequate flood risk data continue to limit access to these crucial programs.”

“The Flooding Prevention, Assessment, and Restoration Act seeks to enhance the flexibility of USDA’s watershed protection programs, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are strategically invested in enduring flood solutions,” Davis said.

Key provisions of the bill include: