DC Circuit upholds RFA for 2020, 2021, 2022

The U.S.Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia on Tuesday upheld the Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standards for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by rejecting a challenge from the oil industry to the rule.

The court wrote, “Today, we resolve challenges to the standards for the years

2020, 2021 and 2022. Once again, renewable fuel producers claim that EPA’s standards are set too low, while petroleum refiners contend they are too high. We hold that EPA complied with the law and reasonably exercised its discretion in setting the renewable fuel requirements for the three years.”

Circuit Judge Nina Pillard wrote, “This is the latest dispute over EPA’s implementation of the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuel Standards Program. 42 U.S.C. § 7545(o).”

“Designed to promote energy independence and curb greenhouse gas emissions, the program requires the petroleum industry to introduce increasing volumes of renewable fuel from year to year into the nation’s transportation fuel supply.

“In creating the program, however, Congress dramatically overestimated the speed at which domestic production of renewable fuel could expand, leading EPA year after year to reduce the statutorily required renewable fuel requirements.

“These reductions almost invariably trigger litigation. The renewable fuel industry argues the reductions are too large, while the petroleum industry argues they are not large enough. We have resolved challenges to the program’s renewable fuel requirements for every year between 2010 and 2019.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said in a news release, “Today’s decision is a win for America’s renewable fuel producers, farmers, and consumers seeking lower-cost, lower-carbon fuels.”

“The court’s decision, which affirms EPA complied with the law and properly exercised its authority in setting these standards, will help set the tone for future RFS rulemakings and the long-term administration of the program.

“Specifically, we are pleased that the court confirmed EPA’s approach to assessing certain statutory factors and considering the benefits of renewable fuels. Further, we are strongly encouraged by the court’s confirmation of EPA’s authority to account for potential small refinery exemptions on a prospective basis when setting standards.

“Finally, we are pleased with the court’s decision to uphold EPA’s authority to impose a supplemental 250-million-gallon volume in 2022 to make up for the volume that EPA improperly waived in 2016. Taken together, today’s court opinion sets some important precedents and puts the RFS on solid footing for the future.”