Deadline approaching for inclusion in annual Farm Fresh publication

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and presented by Kaiser Permanente, the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory promotes Colorado farmers' markets, roadside stands, u-picks, Community Supported Agriculture producers, agritourism activities and farms and ranches that sell direct to the public. The 2018 edition is being organized, and producers are encouraged to submit their information for inclusion.

"Consumers love Farm Fresh and they look forward to the new edition every year," said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the CDA. "It is a great publication to market local agricultural products."

More than 100,000 copies of the publication will be distributed in June to consumers through libraries, extension offices, farmers' markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. In addition, Farm Fresh will be available as a mobile app for smartphones and online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com.

The fee to be included in the directory is $25, and the listing deadline is Feb. 15, 2018. For more information or to request a listing form, contact Loretta Lopez at (303) 869-9175 or visit http://www.coloradoagriculture.com.