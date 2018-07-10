Deadline for CALP Class 14 applications approaches

CORTEZ, Colo. — The deadline to apply for a fellowship with the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program is Sept. 30, 2018.

Applications can be found on the CALP website, coloagleaders.org, or by contacting the CALP office at (303) 547-5963, dani@coloagleaders.org. Applicants from all agricultural backgrounds, age groups and geographical locations in Colorado are encouraged to apply.

Over the course of the two years, Fellows attend 10 seminars with 41 days of intense training. They will hear over 135 speakers, work with current leaders in agriculture, attend on-site visits, receptions and discussions, produce the Governor's Ag Forum twice and enjoy a network of over 300 alumni. CALP travels around the state, to Washington D.C. and another state and internationally to study agriculture issues, political processes, development of leadership skills, team building, fundraising and communications.

CALP is a 501c.3 non-profit organization with the mission to develop leaders that will become a strong, unified voice for agricultural issues.