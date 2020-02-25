Deadline to apply for NRCS funds approaching

LINCOLN, Neb. – Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before March. 13, 2020.

According to Craig Derickson, state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, there are several options available to producers.

“NRCS has a whole suite of conservation programs available to farmers and ranchers looking for assistance in improving and protecting the natural resources on their ag land. These programs provide funding on cropland and rangeland, as well as for animal feeding operations and establishing or enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands. NRCS staff can help landowners and operators identify their options,” Derickson said.

One of the most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. The goal of EQIP is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil and more wildlife habitat.

Individuals interested in entering into an EQIP agreement may apply at any time, but the ranking of applications on hand to be considered for funding in 2020 will begin March. 13, 2020. The first step is to visit your local NRCS field office and complete an application.

For more information about the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and other conservation programs, visit your local NRCS field office.