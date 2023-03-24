Dean and all his pretty horses

Andy and Marta Dean give their sure-footed mounts a rest during a ride at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Atino, Andy's Haflinger, asks, “Is someone watching us from up above?” Courtesy photo

It can accurately be said that Andrew “Andy” Dean is master of quite a few trades. (“Jack” would be jealous!) The Laporte, Colo, veterinarian is also a farrier, lifelong backcountry horseman and frequent world traveler.

From the Dominican Republic to Rome, Italy, and back to the USA for days-long rides to Colorado’s backcountry wilderness, he has been there-done that. And he keeps right on doing it for the fun of it all and to help those, two-legged and four-legged, less fortunate.

Dean, born in Lawrence, Kan., in 1966, moved with his family to Colorado at age 2. Probably right from that tender age forward, he always wanted to be a horse vet. Posters by noted equine artist Sam Savitt (as well as a few Bruce Lee ones) graced his bedroom walls.

A Saddlebred pack horse, Whisper, quietly rests along the route of a southern Colorado backcountry trek. Andy Dean gets out in the wilderness with his horses, wife and friends as often as his full schedule will allow. Courtesy photo

Regardless of his eclectic tastes in art, he kept true to his cause by attending vet school at Colorado State University. There, in 1990, he met Marta one brutally blizzardy day. The pair were the only two students who showed up for classes, unaware that the entire school’s schedule was cancelled.

So, what was the logical thing to do? They decided to watch “Lameness in Horses” videos. Next, they talked music and took a borrowed cassette to Marta’s house; and, as Dean succinctly noted, “That was it!” The couple remains happily married, and partners as they own and operate LaPorte Animal Clinic, a popular northern Colorado veterinary practice treating large and small animals.

Dean grew up riding and enjoying most all outdoors activities. His genetic father, Alan Dean, died before son Andy was born and stepfather, James Brinks, married Rose (Andy’s mother) when Alan died.

Dean’s memories of his youth include that, at age 12, stepdad Brinks dropped him off at Lory State Park for an over-night solo camping expedition. But other than that noteworthy right of passage from boyhood to manhood, Dean was anything but a loner. He was one of nine children and the Brinks clan frequently camped as a family.

Andy Dean’s Saddlebred, Haflinger, his horse Whisper, and other grazing friends enjoy the scenery during one of Dean’s backcountry adventures. Courtesy photo

ALL THE PRETTY HORSES

Back then, Dean had a red roan Quarter Horse mare named “Berry” to share his in-the-saddle adventures. As an adult, many sets of hooves, barefoot and shod, have crossed his paths of ownership.

These include a flashy Appaloosa, Cocoa, now age 22. Dean, who also owned the gelding’s sire and Thoroughbred dam, raised colorful Cocoa but has since retired the lovely leopard due to injury.

Cocoa’s sire, Cody, was registered as Ulrich’s Cody Tim. Beginning life in Ohio, the Appy stallion fared equally well in Colorado’s high altitude. “He was a great mountain horse”, Dean said.

Not getting the short end of the stick, but being slightly lower in physical stature than some others, is Atino. At age 19, the sorrel Haflinger imported from Germany is versatility in a compact package. He contentedly rides and packs. Dean has had him for five years.

In early August 2022, two good friends accompanied Dean and Atino on a backcountry ride in the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness, between Walden and Steamboat. While this one was a “guy’s only” trip, Marta Dean — also a well-known LaPorte veterinarian — enjoys going on mountain rides with her husband and their friends. Other locations they and their horses traverse include more Colorado scenic spots, Wyoming, and all around Yellowstone.

PROJECT SAMANA

Since 2018, Andy Dean has made four trips to the Dominican Republic with Project Samana, a veterinarian-based charitable organization that originated in Massachusetts about 30 years ago (founded by Jay Marriam).

Needy Dominican residents are assisted by the group of vets, who treat such maladies as wounds, infections and saddle sores. Spay/neuter/geld clinics are held, too.

Dean usually makes time for a June trip, as he did in 2022; Marta went with him in 2019. (None during the 2020-2021 COVID years.) Each pre-scheduled journey is a week long. The equine portion usually requires two vets, especially for the project’s castration surgeries.

Samana is a steeply mountainous area, Dean noted, with substantial coconut and ginger production. Palm trees and (distinctive to the area) coffee trees dot the landscape.

THE HORSES OF SAMANA

Vegetation is lush in and around Samana. But although its main grasses are great for cattle, they’re nutritionally deficient for horses — who dislike their taste anyhow. Actual horse hay is called King Grass, Dean said.

Samana, Dominican Republic, is lush with vegetation, including palm trees and mountains. Since 2018, Andy Dean has made several trips there with the Samana Project to assist low income residents and their horses. Courtesy photo

In cities, rodeo, dressage, and other formal equestrian activities differ greatly from those of their “country cousins.” The former equines might be kept stabled, in outside paddocks or other enclosures with ready access to forage and water, while local rural horses are generally tied to trees every day. Low nutrition often stunts their growth. Those horses average 550-pounds as 13-14hh adults.

Working horses take tourists to the waterfall at El Limon, for beach rides, and pack coconuts out of the mountains. Owners get $6 per day for six-hours work to lead tourist horses. Yes, that averages $1 per hour.

One particular and valuable thing that the Samana Project’s group teaches horse owners is about regular de-worming, “so that has changed for the better,” Dean happily declared.