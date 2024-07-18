Deere to end support of inclusion efforts

Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash, the Associated Press noted in a story datelined from New York.

In a statement posted Tuesday to social media platform X, John Deere also said it would audit all training materials “to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages” in compliance with federal and local laws,” the AP noted.

“The move from the company known on Wall Street as Deere & Co. arrives just weeks after rural retailer Tractor Supply ended an array of its corporate diversity and climate efforts,” the AP continued.

“Both announcements came after backlash piled up online from conservative activists opposed to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, sponsorship of LGBTQ+ Pride events and climate advocacy,” the story reported.

Bobby Starbuck, a conservative political commentator who appeared to lead the criticism of both companies on X, posted that John Deere’s announcement marked “another huge win in our war on wokeness,” but said that it still wasn’t enough, calling on the company to completely eliminate its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and no longer participate in Corporate Equality Index scoring from the Human Rights Campaign, the largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S., the AP said.

The Movement Advocacy Project, a gay group, published a report Wednesday titled “Dismantling DEI: A Coordinated Attack on American Values.”

“From state legislatures and court houses to Congress, universities, and business board rooms, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are under attack in the United States,” MAP said in a news release.

“Far-right extremists and conservative lawmakers are politicizing these initiatives in an effort to regress back to a time when communities of color, women, LGBTQ people and others were marginalized and silenced,” MAP added.