Deere to roll out ‘self-repair’ resources

John Deere announced today, March 21, that next year it will give customers the ability to download software updates directly to equipment with 4G internet connections.

Deere and other companies are under pressure to make it easier for farmers to repair their equipment themselves. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has introduced a bill to give farmers the “right to repair” equipment.

“John Deere is continuously innovating, developing, and bringing to market new technologies and solutions that enable our customers to be more productive, efficient, and sustainable,” said Luke Gakstatter, senior vice president for aftermarket and customer support. “These enhanced self-repair solutions follow that same guiding approach.”

“Customers with connectivity already receive proactive maintenance through over-the-air software updates and diagnostic code information available to their smart phone,” Gakstatter said. “The next step for us to digitize and enhance the repairability experience is to enable customers themselves to remotely download secure software updates to controllers.”

The company also announced today that this May it will give customers and independent repair shops in the U.S. the ability to buy its diagnostic service tool called Customer Service ADVISOR directly through JohnDeereStore.com.