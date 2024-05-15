DeJoy cancels plans to consolidate postal processing facilities

DeJoy

Under pressure from Congress, Postmaster Louis DeJoy has canceled plans to consolidate dozens of processing facilities, many in rural America, Government Executive reported.

North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans, announced Monday that DeJoy has agreed to pause the implementation of the U.S. Postal Service’s Mail Processing Facility Review, including proposed changes to processing in Grand Forks and Bismarck, N.D., until after Jan. 1, 2025.

“We are pleased that the Postal Service has agreed to our request to pause proposals to change how mail is processed in Grand Forks and Bismarck,” said the delegation.

“We have repeatedly outlined community concerns with the proposals and the need to make sure any processing changes actually improve mail service for customers. During the pause, we’ll continue pressing USPS to make sure any potential changes to mail processing in the future work for the local communities.”