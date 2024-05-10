DeJoy pushes postal service overhaul despite Senate concern about rural areas

DeJoy

DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is continuing his push to make big changes to the U.S. Postal Service despite a letter from senators urging him to stop, particularly because of the impact on rural areas, Government Executive reported.

The letter was led by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., who chairs the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is running to be the next Republican leader in the Senate, was also among the 26 signatories, Government Executive noted.

The senators wrote, “The nature of these changes creates concerns that local and rural service could be degraded. For example, USPS proposals to remove all outbound mail operations from local processing facilities seem to particularly harm local mail — since mail sent to a nearby locality would first have to go through a far-away processing facility, often in another state. ‘Local transportation optimization’ has also caused disproportionate impacts on rural areas. In some rural communities, it has eliminated the possibility of overnight delivery for critical mail like medications and laboratory tests. Taken together, these changes have a nationwide scope and would affect service across the country.”

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., has also introduced a bill to stop the Postal Service from moving processing facilities such as the one in Missoula, Mont., that DeJoy proposes to move to Spokane, Wash., the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.