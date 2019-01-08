DeLauro leads House Dems to demand answers on SNAP

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, today sent Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue a letter signed by 128 House Democrats demanding specifics on how the department will address impending benefit reductions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if the government remains shutdown.

"Without additional funding, Secretary Perdue is required by law to instruct SNAP state agencies on how to ration available funding among SNAP recipients. SNAP helps feed more than 38 million of our nation's most vulnerable people, including millions of children, low-income military veterans, and seniors — yet inadequate funding could lead to severe, immediate benefit cuts for the month of February and beyond," DeLauro said in a news release.

"President Trump's decision to shut the government down is coming at the expense of working families, the middle class and our nation's most vulnerable," DeLauro added.

"The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — our nation's leading anti-hunger program — is on the precipice of massive benefits cuts once its funding runs out. If that happens, people will go hungry — children, veterans, seniors — all because of a tantrum by the president. That is unimaginably cruel. That is why House Democrats have passed bipartisan legislation to reopen the government. The president must put the interests of the American people above that of his own ego."