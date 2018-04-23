DeLauro, Pocan urge Perdue to withdraw swine slaughter rule

Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., today led a letter with 61 of their colleagues urging Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to withdraw the Modernization of Swine Slaughter Inspection proposed rule that would allow an increase in swine slaughter line speeds.

"The Modernization of Swine Slaughter Inspection proposed rule removes all limitations on line speeds in hog slaughter plants, which will endanger the health and safety of tens of thousands of workers in the hog slaughter industry," wrote the members.

"Even at current line speeds, pork slaughter and processing workers face many job risks that can lead to severe injury, illness and death. Meatpacking workers in hog slaughter plants work in cold, wet, noisy, and slippery conditions making tens of thousands of forceful repetitive motions on each shift. Meatpacking workers are injured at 2.4 times the rate of other industries and they face illness rates at 17 times the rate of other industries."