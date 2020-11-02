DeLauro urges Perdue to investigate JBS

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the vice chair of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, on Thursday renewed her call for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to investigate JBS, the Brazilian meatpacker with operations in the United States.

“In light of a now-proven pattern of criminal conduct, I write to request the U.S. Department of Agriculture initiate suspension and debarment proceedings against JBS USA, the U.S. subsidiary of the Brazilian-owned and controlled meatpacker JBS SA, and each of its companies, including but not limited to Pilgrim’s Pride,” wrote DeLauro.

“This relevant corruption and illegal behavior are directly related to the company’s entry to and consolidation of the United States meatpacking sector.”

DeLauro’s letter comes after separate announcements by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission following their investigations into J&F Investimentos, the parent company of JBS USA.

On Oct. 14, DOJ announced that J&F Investimentos pled guilty to violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and the SEC announced that J&F Investimentos and JBS SA have agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle charges related to an extensive bribery scheme.

Given these findings, DeLauro questioned the millions of dollars of taxpayer subsidies the company has received through USDA contracts and programs.