DeLaval’s $1M training center will benefit robotics, food safety sectors of food processing industries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Expanding on more than 135 years of dairy innovation and expertise, DeLaval celebrates the grand opening of a training center at their Kansas City, Mo, facilities. The DeLaval Training Center is the result of a $1 million dollar facility renovation investment in robotics and food safety. It features the all-new Voluntary Milking System VMS V300.

"This project is the culmination and ultimate example of our leadership and competence in the dairy industry as a whole," said Fernando Cuccioli, DeLaval regional president, North America. "We're looking forward to not only hosting our own staff members and dealers here, but also producers and other industry specialists, such as veterinarians and nutritionists."

The DeLaval Training Center will be the home base for the Dairy Management Advisory training program on the new VMS V300 as well as Herd Navigator, the advanced analysis system that detects both pregnancies and herd health issues such as mastitis and ketosis. The Waunakee, Wis., training facility will continue to serve the needs of the VMS Classic for producers and DeLaval technical services staff.

DeLaval Cleaning Solutions, a division of DeLaval Inc., brings the food safety aspect to the training center. According to Steve Harris, sales director for DeLaval Cleaning Solutions, DeLaval is a world-class leader in solutions and technologies for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting applications for all dairy, food, and beverage processing industries. "With ever-increasing concerns from consumers about their food, it's so important to us that our trainings here have a heavy focus on food safety," he said.

The food safety trainings come from an existing DeLaval training course, the DeLaval Cleaning Solutions Academy. With the renovated facility as an epicenter for the program, expanded audiences can learn about the products, applications, equipment and Clean in Place functions of a safe, high-quality food supply.

The DeLaval Training Center resides in repurposed, existing facilities on the Kansas City DeLaval campus, which is also home to research and development, distribution, administrative functions and more. "The training center really came together quite quickly," Cuccioli said. "It's something we began planning over a year ago, but the bulk of the work took place in the last six months."

"We believe the training center will foster excellence in technology and food safety throughout the dairy industry, not just within DeLaval, and we are prepared and excited to get our trainings underway and echo this expertise across North America," Cuccioli said.