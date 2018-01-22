Deluxe Nachos | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
2 10 3/4-oz. cans condensed cheddar cheese
1 c. salsa
2 10-oz. packages tortilla chips
3 plum or roma tomatoes, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
5 green onions, chopped
2 cans sliced ripe olives
1 c. sour cream
In a sauce pan, combine soup and salsa and heat through.
Arrange tortilla chips on two serving platters; top with soup mixture.
Sprinkle with tomatoes, peppers, onions and olives.
Top with sour cream.