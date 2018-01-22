Deluxe Nachos | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 10 3/4-oz. cans condensed cheddar cheese

1 c. salsa

2 10-oz. packages tortilla chips

3 plum or roma tomatoes, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

5 green onions, chopped

2 cans sliced ripe olives

1 c. sour cream

In a sauce pan, combine soup and salsa and heat through.

Arrange tortilla chips on two serving platters; top with soup mixture.

Sprinkle with tomatoes, peppers, onions and olives.

Top with sour cream.