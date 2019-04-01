Democratic presidential hopefuls appear at Iowa rural forum

Some of the Democratic presidential hopefuls presented themselves at the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., both said big agribusinesses should be broken up, the Associated Press reported.

In a series of detailed articles, Chris Clayton of DTN/The Progressive Farmer wrote that the farm groups involved in the event called for a farm bill of rights.

The others who appeared were former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, a Texan, and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who has not formally announced his candidacy.

But Clayton wrote that the event was hard to cover because some candidates held press events while the others were speaking. Former Agriculture Secretary and Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat, told Clayton that he was disappointed in the event.

The Washington Post reported that the event symbolized the beginning of the wooing of rural voters for the 2020 elections.