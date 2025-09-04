Democrats, Republicans grill defiant Kennedy at hearing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was grilled by both Democratic and Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee, but he was defiant in his responses to criticisms from both parties.

Senate Finance Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, welcomed Kennedy warmly, but Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member on the committee, said that due to Kennedy’s actions on vaccines and other issues the country is “in the midst of a health care calamity.” Wyden told Kennedy he has “elevated conspiracy theorists, crackpots and grifters.”

Wyden and several other Democratic senators called Kennedy a liar and said he should step down from his position.

In his opening statement, Kennedy said that the rural health fund in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will aid rural hospitals, although hospital administrators have said they fear the bill will result in cuts to their institutions.

The Food and Drug Administration is part of the Health and Human Services Department, but the hearing focused almost entirely on Kennedy’s management of the Centers for Disease Control rather than the FDA and the food aspects of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda.

Wyden and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., also released a report on rising health care premiums that they commissioned from the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, noted to Kennedy that Iowa farmers “have been raising questions about some of the things they think you said.” Grassley reminded Kennedy that he has said the Agriculture Department and the Environmental Protection Agency should regulate agriculture. Kennedy responded that he is working closely with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to make sure the MAHA agenda is “consistent” with farmers’ “best interests.” But he added he wants to protect farmers “including those that want to transition to regenerative agriculture.”

Kennedy said he agrees with senators that President Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for Operation Warp Speed, the first Trump administration’s effort that quickly produced the COVID-19 vaccine. Kennedy said his litigation over the vaccine when he was still an advocate outside of government was related to the Biden administration’s mandates.

Kennedy’s testimony occurred as the states of California, Washington and Oregon announced they would go their own way on health matters. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., told Kennedy he is a “charlatan” and said he conflates chronic disease with vaccines. She said the Pacific Coast states “will deliver the science when you don’t want to depend on that.”

Kennedy pointed out that he has gotten food companies to remove red dye from foods, but Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he is “not sure” the focus on red dyes will solve chronic disease problems.

In his written testimony, Kennedy said, “This month, we will unveil the Make our Children Healthy Again Strategy with the Trump administration’s solutions to address each cause.”

Kennedy added in his written testimony, “It’s inspiring to HHS how USDA is reminding the public that the ‘N’ in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or ‘SNAP,’ stands for nutrition. The program supplements grocery budgets of low-income families, promotes work responsibility, and should put healthy food in reach for those in need. While Americans should enjoy the freedom to eat how they prefer, taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for food that contributes to the chronic disease crisis in our country and then underwrite health care for the conditions it creates. The best way to prevent cavities in children is by avoiding excessive sugar intake and good dental hygiene. Fluoride can lower the number of cavities. But excess exposure to fluoride can cause tooth discoloration and has been associated with lowering the IQ of developing brains. Our children are exposed to fluoride through multiple sources so that blindly medicating our public water systems with fluoride may be more harmful than helpful. This year, Utah and Florida banned fluoride in public water. Other states are considering similar measures. HHS is also taking action. The CDC is working to make clear and accurate information available to Americans, and the FDA initiated action to remove concentrated ingestible fluoride prescription drug products for children from the market, which were not FDA-approved and have been shown to alter the gut microbiome.”

Kennedy also noted in written testimony, “FDA is also working to update regulations to reform the ‘generally recognized as safe’ (GRAS) designation to close the GRAS loophole by ending industry’s long-standing practice of introducing ingredients into the food supply without FDA knowledge or oversight. This will enhance the FDA’s oversight of ingredients considered to be GRAS and bring transparency to American consumers. HHS also is committed to working with Congress to explore ways legislation can completely close the GRAS loophole.”