Democrats set to vote on CR, maybe infrastructure
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said late Wednesday the Senate has reached a deal to vote today Sept. 30, on a continuing resolution to fund the government into the next fiscal year that begins at midnight, NBC News reported.
“We are ready to move forward,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We have an agreement on the continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in his “Daily Leader” scheduling advisory that the House would consider “legislation providing funding for FY22” and “complete consideration of Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure).”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters after leaving the White House that the plan was still to bring up the infrastructure bill, The New York Times reported. But progressives were still threatening to block it.
Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Ro Khanna of California both said on MSNBC they believe Pelosi will not bring up the bill for a vote.
Many lawmakers and commentators expressed frustration that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., refused to communicate her view on the bill despite several meetings at the White House.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week issued opposing statements on infrastructure and reconciliation negotiations.
Vilsack announces ASF, school supply chain, climate initiatives with CCC funding
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced $3 billion in USDA expenditures associated with drought, animal health, market disruptions for agricultural commodities, and school food supply chain issues with money coming from the Commodity Credit Corporation,…