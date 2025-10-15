Dems criticize Trump on trade as he meets with Millei of Argentina

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Three Democrats — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Sharice Davids, and Illinois farmer John Bartman — held a video news conference Tuesday to criticize President Trump’s trade policy that has led China to boycott U.S. soybeans, and urged Congress to come back to Washington to open the government and develop an aid package for farmers this fall.

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, which organized the call with reporters, confirmed that the Democrats will mount a five-figure ad campaign on YouTube TV and other streaming services in the districts of 11 House Republicans: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson and Zach Nunn of Iowa; Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin; Tom Barrett of Michigan; Ann Wagner of Missouri; Max Miller. Mike Turner and Mike Carey of Ohio, and Andy Barr of Kentucky.

The Democrats were particularly critical of Trump for providing a $20 billion line of credit to Argentina, which has recently sold soybeans to China.

Trump met with Argentine President Javier Millei at the White House and said that additional aid to the South American country would depend on whether Millei’s party does well in the upcoming midterm elections, BBC reported.

On social media, Trump also said he believes China is deliberately “causing difficulty for our soybean farmers” and threatened not to import cooking oil from China.

The House Agriculture Committee Republican staff today also posted statements on X from farmers and officials calling on Congress to reopen the government, DTN/Progressive Farmer noted.

The Democratic news conference was filled with statements that could make their way into the 2026 congressional mid term elections.

Walz said the Republicans are engaged in “the undermining of the rural economy in general,” with rural hospitals not getting the federal aid they need and the Education Department not funding programs that give people “the opportunity to succeed.”

Davids said tariffs “can be a useful tool when they are used responsibly,” but that the Trump administration is taking a “reckless” approach.”

She added that tariffs are raising the cost of inputs farmers need to import.

“American farmers are caught in the middle,” Davids said. Some farmers are talking about reducing production or considering switching crops while others are talking about selling equipment, she said.

Bartman said “farmers don’t like to talk politics,” but “I saw the effects of bad agricultural policy in the Reagan years.”

“Let’s be clear — this is a man-made disaster caused by Trump and his administration,” Bartman said.

Farmers need the aid that Trump is talking about providing, but a “bailout is like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” Bartman said.

“MAGA means ‘make Argentina great again,'” Bartman said.

Walz said the congressional district he represented when he was on the House Agriculture Committee voted for Obama and for Trump, but now “will switch” as voters understand the situation.

He also said the Minnesota Agriculture Department has a mental health phone help line, but is getting so many calls there isn’t enough staff for it.

Walz said “free markets are Republican orthodoxy,” but under Trump “”we are getting a command economy led by an authoritarian.”

Walz added that Democrats should support an aid package even though most farmers voted for Trump because supporting neighbors should not be based on political party.