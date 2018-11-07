Denham race last House Ag GOP seat outstanding

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, is ahead of Democratic challenger Josh Harder by 1,287 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting, but the race is still too close to call, the Modesto Bee said today.

The race in a district east of San Jose that The New York Times describes as "a mixture of conservative farming communities and liberal cities" was ranked as a Toss Up by the Cook Political Report.

The Republicans split two other races of House Agriculture Committee members that the Cook Political Report ranked as Toss Ups. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., won re-election, while Rep. John Faso, R-N.Y., was defeated by Antonio Delgado.

Three Republicans who were ranked by the Cook Report as Lean Republicans won re-election: Don Bacon in Nebraska, Mike Bost in Illinois and Steve King in Iowa. King, who came into controversy over his association with white nationalism and lost support from some of his agricultural donors, won with 50.6 percent of the vote compared to 61 percent in 2016.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., whose race was ranked as Likely Republican, won a fourth term.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., a member of the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee whose race was ranked Likely Republican, won re-election.