Denver chosen as host of 2019 National Alpaca Show on March 15-17

The Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. National Alpaca Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, is held in a new geographic location nearly every year.

Following successful shows in 2011, 2013 and 2017, AOA once again selected the National Western Complex in Denver to host the 2019 National Alpaca Show.

"We are thrilled to bring our national show back to Denver," said Bud Synhorst, AOA executive director. "The city of Denver, as well as the National Western Complex, has continuously exceeded all of our expectations. Our members enjoy all the city has to offer and are excited to return for our premiere industry event in 2019."

Hours are:

Friday, March 15 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 8 a.m. – Noon

Alpacas from across the country will also be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

Alpaca Selfie Booth

The extremely popular Alpaca Selfie Booth will return this year at which the public can take a selfie with an alpaca. Haven't perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Show volunteers can take your photo for you. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is free of charge.

Alpaca Costume Contest

On Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. participants of all ages will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the AOA National Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, visit http://www.alpacanationals.com.