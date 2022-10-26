Deputy Secretary Bronaugh to lead East Africa agribusiness trade mission

WASHINGTON — Representatives from 32 agribusiness and farm organizations will join Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh for an agribusiness trade mission to Nairobi, Kenya and Zanzibar, Tanzania, Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

“I am excited to lead this delegation to foster stronger ties and build economic partnerships between the United States and Kenya and Tanzania as both of these countries present a growing opportunity for U.S. agricultural exports,” Bronaugh said. “This trade mission will provide firsthand knowledge of market conditions and opportunities in East Africa and expand awareness about U.S. agricultural and food products in the region.”

Both Nairobi, Kenya and Zanzibar, Tanzania, serve as strategic ports in East Africa, attracting many U.S. exporters and investors. Last year, the United States exported more than $60 million worth of agriculture, fish, and forestry products to Kenya, and $6.9 million worth of agricultural products to Tanzania.

During the week-long trade mission, U.S. participants will meet with potential importers, processors, and distributors from Kenya and Tanzania, as well as other East African nations, to establish trade relationships and expand opportunities for U.S. agricultural exports. In addition, U.S. federal and state officials will engage with government counterparts on trade-related policies that will advance U.S. interests and strengthen bilateral relations in the region.

Officials from the Kansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon and Nebraska agriculture departments, as well as representatives from the following companies will join Deputy Secretary Bronaugh on this trade mission:

805 Wines, Paso Robles, Calif.

Ag World International Corp., Bloomington, Ill.

Arkansas River Rice, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Blue Diamond Growers, Sacramento, Calif.

Exim Promotion, Inc., Dover, Del.

Food Export Association – Northeast and Midwest, Chicago, Ill.

Global Export Marketing Co. (Gemco), New York, N.Y.

Health Enhanced Foods, Inc., Rockaway, NJ.

Intertribal Agriculture Council, Billings, Mont.

Jacaranda Bloom LLC, Hampton, Ga.

JM Grain, Garrison, N.D.

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Arlington, Va.

Nebraska Corn Board, Lincoln, Neb.

Raw Human LLC, Sacramento, Calif.

Red Lake Nation Foods, Billings, Mont.

SUSTA, New Orleans, La.

URUS, Madison, Wis.

United Sorghum Checkoff Program, Lubbock, Texas

U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.

U.S. International Foods LLC, St. Louis, Mo.

U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wis.

U.S. Meat Export Federation, Denver, Colo.

U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo.

World Initiative for Soy in Human Health Program, Washington, D.C.

WUSATA, Vancouver, Wash.

Yellowstone River Beef, Williston, N.D.

Zafi Beverages, Bensenville, Ill.



For additional information about the East Africa trade mission visit: fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions/kenya-october-2022 .