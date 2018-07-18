DeRouchey presented ASAS Extension Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Joel DeRouchey, Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry professor, was presented the Extension Award by the American Society of Animal Science on July 9 at the 2018 ASAS Annual Meeting in Vancouver, Canada.

"The ASAS Extension Award recognizes the impact that Dr. DeRouchey has had on livestock producers and places him among the elite extension specialists in the world," said Mike Tokach, K-State Department of Animal Sciences & Industry distinguished professor and swine extension specialist. "We are proud to have him on our team at K-State."

DeRouchey grew up on a diversified purebred livestock operation in Pukwana, S.D. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from South Dakota State University, and his master's and PhD from Kansas State University. DeRouchey is currently an extension specialist in livestock nutrition and environmental management at K-State.

His extension expertise is providing livestock producers with nutrition, regulatory and manure management compliance information. DeRouchey also provides leadership in training the next generation of swine producers by coordinating numerous youth activities to increase swine industry knowledge and awareness of career opportunities in swine production.

DeRouchey works with the productive applied swine team that maintains 13 master's and PhD students. He has co-authored more than 151 journal papers, 380 abstracts and 594 extension publications. He has been a co-advisor or active committee member for more than 50 master's and PhD graduates.

Joel and his wife, Julene, have three children, James, Jenna and Jacob.