DeSantis signs bill to ban lab-grown meat in Florida

DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has signed a bill to prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat in Florida.

DeSantis said Florida is “taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, ‘an overlooked source of protein.’ While the World Economic Forum is telling the world to forgo meat consumption, Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef.”

“Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

“Florida is taking a tremendous step in the right direction by signing first-in-the-nation legislation banning lab-grown meat. We must protect our incredible farmers and the integrity of American agriculture. Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” added Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, an elected Republican.

In 2021, the World Economic Forum published an article urging consideration of insects as a source of protein.