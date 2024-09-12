Despite calls for help, USTR silent on sheep petition

After receiving no word regarding their request made over a year ago, Protect American Lamb, a project of the R-CALF USA Sheep Committee, sent a letter to U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai asking for a determination regarding whether her office will request the U.S. International Trade Commission or USITC to conduct a Global Safeguard Investigation for the sheep industry. The purpose of the investigation would be to determine if the large quantity of imported lamb and mutton are a substantial cause of serious injury to the U.S. sheep industry.

On Aug. 3, 2023, Protect American Lamb made its initial request to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in the form of a petition that claimed lower cost imports, mostly from Australia and New Zealand, had captured 74% of the domestic lamb and mutton market in 2022, and that such unrestrained imports were decimating the commercial sheep industry in the United States.

The group’s petition was soon followed by a joint, bipartisan congressional letter in October 2023 in which 14 members of Congress representing eight states respectfully urged the U.S. Trade Ambassador to give full consideration of the request by American sheep producers who have asked the Trade Ambassador to request that the USITC initiate the requested investigation.

Having received no word on its petition by year-end, in December 2023 Protect American Lamb submitted to the USTR supplemental information that included 16 official resolutions, proclamations, and letters from county governments in seven states urging Congress and the administration to take action to halt the injury to the U.S. sheep industry caused by excessive imports.

The letter included an additional eight county resolutions from five states along with letters of support from wool growers associations of Idaho and Utah. The letter cautions that lower domestic lamb prices being forecasted for 2025 “will certainly result in the exodus of even more domestic lamb producers than the 12,534 additional sheep operations that had recently exited the industry between the 2017 and 2022 Agriculture Censuses.”

“In sum, the dire condition of our domestic sheep industry described to you in our August 2023 petition continues to worsen and we are disappointed that our petition, which represents a first meaningful step in mitigating this ongoing crisis, appears to have been ignored,” continued the letter.

The letter concludes: “We respectfully request that you inform us as quickly as possible as to whether the Office of the United States Trade Representative will request the U.S. International Trade Commission to conduct a global safeguard (escape clause) and market disruption investigation under the Trade Act of 1974 (section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974), for the purpose of determining if lamb and mutton are being imported into the United States in such increased quantities as to be a substantial cause of serious injury to the domestic sheep industry.”

Cattle group stands with ranchers facing criminal charges over grazing allotment

Following the indictments of South Dakota cattle ranchers Charles and Heather Maude, R-CALF USA has urged the Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Justice to immediately drop all charges against the couple, encouraging a common-sense solution.

In June, the Maude’s of Caputa, S.D., were individually indicted on charges of theft of government property. The couple are accused of stealing and modifying a USFS Grazing Allotment of about 25 acres, owned and managed by the Maude family, free of infraction or rule violation, for over 100 years. Having been charged separately, the couple must retain two attorneys and are each facing up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

“The abuse of power exerted by the USFS in their sealed indictments for theft of government property against Charles and Heather Maude, is not only erroneous but retaliatory in nature. These actions must be reined in immediately,” said R-CALF USA Property Rights Chair Shad Sullivan.

In a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack , R-CALF USA outlined the events and concerns with the USFS actions including a “lack of common-sense knowledge by USFS regarding the fact that dated and primitive survey boundaries are often imperfect,” the lack of communication by USFS employees, and the incredibly nefarious manner in which each indictment was received.

The letter concludes, “The Maude family are generational community members and upstanding citizens focused on land stewardship and food production. We encourage the USDA, USFS and the DOJ to effectively communicate with the Maude family to find a common-sense solution to what has become a nation-wide issue. We urge your agencies to restrain from overreach and from exercising abusive power in their duties.”

Read The Fence Post story on Charles and Heather Maude at https://tinyurl.com/mtxdpcsh .