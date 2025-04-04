Dethlefs Angus, Treffer Angus & C1 Cattle Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/27/2025
- Location: Burwell Livestock Market – Burwell, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
- Averages:
13 Older Angus Bulls averaged $5,750
50 Yearling Angus Bulls averaged $6,200.
Top Bulls:
Lot 3 – $12,000. C-1 Craftsman 419. DOB: 1/24/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: EXAR Upshot 0562B. Sold to Jim Walter of Chambers, Neb.
Lot 12 – $12,000. DAR South Pacific 410. DOB: 1/17/24; Sire: Sterling Pacific 904; MGS: Woodhill Granite X353-C410. Sold to Lazy Black Diamond Ranch of Palmer, Neb.
Lot 20 – $10,000. C-1 Commerce 425. DOB: 2/1/24; Sire: Connealy Commerce; MGS: OA Cornerstone 75. Sold to Ostrand Angus of Mason City, Neb.
Lot 7 – $10,000. Craftsman Payweight KD 439. DOB: 2/9/24; Sire: Connealy Craftsman; MGS: Basin Payweight Plus 6048. Sold to Hammond Enterprises of Clarks, Neb.
- Comments:
It was a solid day for the Dethlefs, Treffer and Johnson families. The offering included an outstanding set of yearling and age advantaged Angus bulls. These three families have been in the Angus business for a long time, and are proud to carry on the legacy of Dutch Dethlefs. Congratulations to everyone involved on another great sale.
