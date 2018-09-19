Developed countries decline as ag exporters

As climate change alters the ability of many world regions to produce food, trade will be more important, but the relative positions of developed and emerging countries has changed in the last 15 years, the United Nations Agriculture Organization has said in its report, "The State of Agricultural Commodity Markets."

The combined share in total agricultural export value of the United States, the European Union, Australia and Canada declined by 10 percentage points between 2000 and 2016, while Brazil increased its share in global food trade from 3.2 to 5.7 percent; China leapt ahead of Canada and Australia to become the world's fourth most important agricultural exporter; and Indonesia placed 8th and India 10th among the world's top 10 biggest food exporters, FAO said.

See the report at http://www.fao.org/3/I9542EN/i9542en.pdf.