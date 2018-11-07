Developing a Grain Marketing Plan Workshop Nov. 15 in Chappell, Neb.

A free grain marketing workshop will be held Thursday, Nov. 15, at Deuel County Extension Office in Chappell, beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will present location- and commodity-specific marketing information. This workshop will help grain producers minimize losses during this time of low prices. Topics include developing a written marketing plan, and understanding basis and carrying charges.

To register, call the Duel County Extension Office at (308) 874-2705.