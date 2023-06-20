DFA leaves IDFA, showing split over FMMOs

In a statement to The Hagstrom Report, Matt Herrick, IDFA senior vice president for public affairs and communications, said, “IDFA is a large and diverse association that represents all parts of the dairy value chain, and our job is to be inclusive and balance the association’s diverse interests. We have been here before on federal order reform, and we are confident that we will come out of this stronger.”

IDFA has submitted two proposals as directed by our boards — one that asks USDA to adjust make allowances, which are nearly 20 years out of date, as well as a proposal on Class I milk pricing. We are confident that we are taking a balanced, inclusive approach that is in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. Several other dairy associations and companies have submitted proposals that align with IDFA’s positions, as well.

“We have hundreds of members and are very healthy and well positioned to continue to bring value to our members, which will always include dairy cooperatives.”

The U.S. dairy industry continues to go through a period of great evolution and transition that opens new opportunities for growth,” Herrick added. “Today’s U.S. dairy industry has evolved from one based on producing nutritious milk for drinking to an industry defined by a robust, innovative supply chain also making nutritious, value-added products like cheese, yogurt, dairy-based health beverages and powders, frozen treats, and so much more. The value in our industry is diverse and as our industry continues to evolve, we must have policies in place to support continued success and evolution. IDFA’s approach to milk pricing reflects a balanced, inclusive approach that is in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain.”