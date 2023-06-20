DFA leaves IDFA, showing split over FMMOs
|Dairy Farmers of America, the nation’s largest dairy co-op, has ended its membership in the International Dairy Foods Association, demonstrating a split between dairy processors and milk producers over proposals to update the Federal Milk Marketing Orders.
DFA has been a member of both the National Milk Producers Federation, which directly represents farmers and their co-operatives, and IDFA, which started out representing dairy processors but in recent years has said it wants to represent the entire dairy industry.
Both NMPF and IDFA are in agreement that the FMMOs should be updated, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, former CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, urged the two groups to get together on a consensus proposal. But the two organizations failed to reach agreement and submitted separate proposals to USDA.
In a statement announcing its decision to withdraw, DFA described IDFA’s milk pricing proposal to the USDA as “divisive” and a “critical exception” to its generally neutral position on policies lacking full membership consensus, FoodBev.com reported.
“This placed DFA in the untenable position of being represented as supporting a policy position which contradicts what we believe to be in the best interests of our farmer-owners and the dairy industry,” the statement said.
Politico reported that Land O’Lakes, another major cooperative, is no longer listed as a member of IDFA and pointed out that Land O’Lakes had joined DFA and two other groups in a letter to USDA opposing the FMMO modernization proposal submitted by IDFA and Wisconsin Cheese Makers.
|In a statement to The Hagstrom Report, Matt Herrick, IDFA senior vice president for public affairs and communications, said, “IDFA is a large and diverse association that represents all parts of the dairy value chain, and our job is to be inclusive and balance the association’s diverse interests. We have been here before on federal order reform, and we are confident that we will come out of this stronger.”
IDFA has submitted two proposals as directed by our boards — one that asks USDA to adjust make allowances, which are nearly 20 years out of date, as well as a proposal on Class I milk pricing. We are confident that we are taking a balanced, inclusive approach that is in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain. Several other dairy associations and companies have submitted proposals that align with IDFA’s positions, as well.
“We have hundreds of members and are very healthy and well positioned to continue to bring value to our members, which will always include dairy cooperatives.”
The U.S. dairy industry continues to go through a period of great evolution and transition that opens new opportunities for growth,” Herrick added. “Today’s U.S. dairy industry has evolved from one based on producing nutritious milk for drinking to an industry defined by a robust, innovative supply chain also making nutritious, value-added products like cheese, yogurt, dairy-based health beverages and powders, frozen treats, and so much more. The value in our industry is diverse and as our industry continues to evolve, we must have policies in place to support continued success and evolution. IDFA’s approach to milk pricing reflects a balanced, inclusive approach that is in the best interest of the full dairy supply chain.”
|“NMPF is proud to represent U.S. dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own. We’re looking forward to discussing our comprehensive proposal for Federal Milk Marketing Order modernization and are eager to take full advantage of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve milk marketing for the benefit of farmers and the entire industry,” said Alan Bjerga, NMPF senior vice president of communications.
Ag & Politics