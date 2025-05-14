DFPC presents Colorado’s 2025 Wildfire Outlook and Preparedness Plan to Polis

Agriculture disasters include wildfires, which not only burn pastures but also damage fencing. Courtesy Photo

On Thursday, April 24, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, along with state and federal partners, presented Colorado’s 2025 Wildfire Preparedness Plan to Gov. Jared Polis. DFPC Director Mike Morgan discussed the 2025 wildfire outlook and provided an overview of state resources that are prepared to combat wildfires.

“The 2025 Wildfire Preparedness Plan outlines a comprehensive approach to wildfire management that includes suppression and response, fuels and forest management and mitigation activities,” Director Morgan said. “Colorado, in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies, is prepared to respond to wildfires by focusing on early detection and rapid initial response to minimize fire size, duration, impact and costs.”

“In Colorado, we are no stranger to the impact of devastating wildfires,” said Gov. Polis. “We remain focused on aggressively implementing effective mitigation efforts to prevent wildfires and ensure our brave firefighters have the resources needed to protect us and our communities when a wildfire starts. We understand that wildfire season is year-round, and that is why our mitigation efforts and investments in new technology, aerial equipment, and first responders are so important to the safety of the entire state. The federal cuts to wildfire services are troubling, and we continue to urge the administration to remain at the table with states.”

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control consists of four sections, each serving Colorado’s fire community in a different capacity. From training firefighters to technological advancements in public safety, and from suppressing wildfires to building code enforcement, DFPC is dedicated to serving and safeguarding the people of Colorado and protecting our property, resources, environment, and quality of life.

Link to 2025 Wildfire Preparedness Plan: https://bit.ly/2025-DFPC-WPP .

Link to YouTube video of news conference: https://bit.ly/2025-WPP-Briefing .